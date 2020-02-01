Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.24, but opened at $95.02. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $93.83, with a volume of 4,613,874 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

