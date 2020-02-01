Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

TSCO stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

