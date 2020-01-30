Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,217% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

SC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 1,819,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

