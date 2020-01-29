Traders Buy High Volume of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,056 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,896% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

INO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,197,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,115. The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.95.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

