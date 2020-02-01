Traders Buy High Volume of Instructure Call Options (NYSE:INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,375 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,609% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $48.84 on Friday. Instructure has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $92,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,957.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Instructure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

