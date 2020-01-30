Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,109% compared to the average daily volume of 356 put options.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 53.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 420,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

