Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,543 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 808.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

