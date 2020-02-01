Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,782 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,536% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

WCC traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

