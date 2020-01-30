Traders Buy Large Volume of Baker Hughes Call Options (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,880,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Stephens began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?