Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,793 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,967% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.

SAVA stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.59. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Treasury Bonds