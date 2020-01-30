Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,731% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 487,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 381,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.14. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

