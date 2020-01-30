Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,307% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $109.20. 535,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,782. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 59.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?