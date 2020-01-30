Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 866% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after buying an additional 186,283 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,809,000 after buying an additional 2,386,169 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after buying an additional 486,380 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,323,000 after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after buying an additional 285,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks