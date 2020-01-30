Traders Buy Large Volume of CIT Group Call Options (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of CIT opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CIT Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: Correction