Traders Buy Large Volume of Grand Canyon Education Call Options (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 732 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

