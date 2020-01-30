Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,327% compared to the average daily volume of 114 call options.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $499,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 31,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,257. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

