Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,102 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 341.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $878.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds