Traders Purchase High Volume of Westlake Chemical Call Options (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,064% compared to the typical volume of 125 call options.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

