Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ameris Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 614 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 765% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

ABCB opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?