Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liberty Global Put Options (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,774 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,337% compared to the average volume of 541 put options.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 139,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 483.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 449,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 636.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

