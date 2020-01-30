TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ TACT remained flat at $$10.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

