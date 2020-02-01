TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAC. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 839,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

