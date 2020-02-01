TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,712. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$11.51 and a 12 month high of C$16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

