TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.36.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.55. 1,506,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,712. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.51 and a twelve month high of C$16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

