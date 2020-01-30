Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Transcat has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 69.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

