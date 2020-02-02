Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet