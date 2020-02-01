TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.08.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.13. 7,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,997. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $383.90 and a twelve month high of $667.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207 over the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

