TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 790,154 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,702,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 225.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

