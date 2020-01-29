Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

TGS opened at $6.20 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 66.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 166,073 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com