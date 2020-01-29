TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Up 160.3% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the December 31st total of 71,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of TA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $568,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. B. Riley started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

