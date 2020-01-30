Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.23

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.52. Travelzoo shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 91.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel