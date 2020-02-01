Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Shares of TPK traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41). The company had a trading volume of 773,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,614.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,425.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 58 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

