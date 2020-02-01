Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.60. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 52.77.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

