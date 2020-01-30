January 30, 2020
Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Upgraded to Hold by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 20,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

