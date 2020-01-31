TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

THS stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

