Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 198,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,674. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

