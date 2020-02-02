Trican Well Service Ltd Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.32.

TCW opened at C$1.04 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

