TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 441,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK opened at $37.57 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

