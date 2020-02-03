Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.30

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

