Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 5.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.31, 2,882,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,726,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

