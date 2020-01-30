Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 13,587,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 2,015,588 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

