TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 346,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TriMas stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

