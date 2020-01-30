Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 124,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 168.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

