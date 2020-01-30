TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,142% from the average daily volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services.

