Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Buys $1,930,018.86 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze bought 92,834 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $1,930,018.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

