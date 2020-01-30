Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Acquires $3,089,289.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRN stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $5,680,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

