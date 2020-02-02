Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Critical Analysis

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and CDK Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $4.52 billion 3.93 $162.00 million $0.94 34.18 CDK Global $1.91 billion 3.40 $124.00 million $3.14 17.10

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10% CDK Global 5.32% -72.27% 13.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 CDK Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than CDK Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats CDK Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.