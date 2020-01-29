Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $334.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $356.51 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $346.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.77. 139,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,489. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

