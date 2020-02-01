Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 151,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 59.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

