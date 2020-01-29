Tristate Capital (TSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tristate Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $716.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

